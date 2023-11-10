Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to wager on Vatrano's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Frank Vatrano vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Vatrano has averaged 18:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In Vatrano's 12 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In seven of 12 games this season, Vatrano has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has an assist in two of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Vatrano goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 3 12 Points 4 9 Goals 4 3 Assists 0

