Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Frank Vatrano going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vatrano stats and insights
- Vatrano has scored in five of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has scored three goals on four shots.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 22.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.