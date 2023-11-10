On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Frank Vatrano going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in five of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has scored three goals on four shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 22.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

