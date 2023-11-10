Ducks vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Ducks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.
Ducks vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 7-5 record this season and are 3-0-3 in matchups that have required overtime.
- Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games decided by one goal.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- So far this season, the Ducks have scored at least three goals seven times and won each of those games.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games and picked up four points with a record of 2-1-0.
- When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|20th
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|17th
|15th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|8th
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|28
|28th
|2nd
|26
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|25th
|31st
|8.89%
|Power Play %
|18.42%
|17th
|14th
|79.49%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.