The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Ducks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-105)

Ducks (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 7-5 record this season and are 3-0-3 in matchups that have required overtime.

Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored at least three goals seven times and won each of those games.

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games and picked up four points with a record of 2-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 2.92 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.83 8th 12th 31.9 Shots 28 28th 2nd 26 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 31st 8.89% Power Play % 18.42% 17th 14th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 15th

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

