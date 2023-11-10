Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Flyers on November 10, 2023
Player props can be found for Travis Konecny and Mason McTavish, among others, when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
McTavish has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 13 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with nine goals and three assists.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan Strome has netted two goals on the season, adding nine assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (12 total points), having collected nine goals and three assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim has one goal and 10 assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
