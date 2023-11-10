Player props can be found for Travis Konecny and Mason McTavish, among others, when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

McTavish has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 13 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5 at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with nine goals and three assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has netted two goals on the season, adding nine assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (12 total points), having collected nine goals and three assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim has one goal and 10 assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.