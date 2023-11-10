The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Ducks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game.

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-120) Ducks (+100) 6 Flyers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 11 times, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Anaheim has won six of its 11 games, or 54.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in six of 11 games this season.

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 38 (18th) Goals 37 (21st) 41 (15th) Goals Allowed 34 (7th) 4 (29th) Power Play Goals 7 (19th) 8 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (37 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Ducks have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 34 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +3.

