Ducks vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Ducks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flyers (-120)
|Ducks (+100)
|6
|Flyers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 11 times, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- This season Anaheim has won six of its 11 games, or 54.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in six of 11 games this season.
Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|38 (18th)
|Goals
|37 (21st)
|41 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|34 (7th)
|4 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (19th)
|8 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (22nd)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (37 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Ducks have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 34 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +3.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.