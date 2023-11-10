When the Anaheim Ducks meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center on Friday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Mason McTavish and Travis Konecny should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (13 points), via registered six goals and seven assists.

Frank Vatrano has picked up 12 points (one per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Ryan Strome has posted two goals and nine assists for Anaheim.

In six games, Lukas Dostal's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.8 goals against average) and has made 184 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Philadelphia's Konecny has collected three assists and nine goals in 13 games. That's good for 12 points.

Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim has posted 11 total points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 10 assists.

This season, Joel Farabee has six goals and four assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (67th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 28th 28 Shots 32 12th 23rd 32.8 Shots Allowed 26 2nd 17th 18.42% Power Play % 8.89% 31st 17th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.49% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.