Ducks vs. Flyers November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Anaheim Ducks meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center on Friday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Mason McTavish and Travis Konecny should be among the best players to keep an eye on.
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Ducks (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,BSW
Ducks Players to Watch
- McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (13 points), via registered six goals and seven assists.
- Frank Vatrano has picked up 12 points (one per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.
- Ryan Strome has posted two goals and nine assists for Anaheim.
- In six games, Lukas Dostal's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.8 goals against average) and has made 184 saves.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Philadelphia's Konecny has collected three assists and nine goals in 13 games. That's good for 12 points.
- Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim has posted 11 total points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 10 assists.
- This season, Joel Farabee has six goals and four assists, for a season point total of 10.
- In the crease, Felix Sandstrom's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (67th in the league).
Ducks vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|19th
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|16th
|28th
|28
|Shots
|32
|12th
|23rd
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|26
|2nd
|17th
|18.42%
|Power Play %
|8.89%
|31st
|17th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.49%
|15th
