The Anaheim Ducks (7-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Ducks are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Flyers were beaten by the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Friday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-115)

Ducks (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (7-5 overall) have a 3-0-3 record in games that have needed overtime.

Anaheim is 4-2-0 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Ducks registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Anaheim has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 7-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-2-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 17th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.92 20th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 28th 28 Shots 31.9 12th 25th 32.7 Shots Allowed 26 2nd 18th 18.42% Power Play % 8.89% 31st 15th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.49% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.