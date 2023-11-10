Ducks vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Anaheim Ducks (7-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) at Honda Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Ducks are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Flyers were beaten by the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in their most recent outing.
Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Friday's matchup.
Ducks vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (7-5 overall) have a 3-0-3 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Anaheim is 4-2-0 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Ducks registered just one goal, they lost every time.
- Anaheim has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 7-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-2-0 (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|17th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|20th
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|15th
|28th
|28
|Shots
|31.9
|12th
|25th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|26
|2nd
|18th
|18.42%
|Power Play %
|8.89%
|31st
|15th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.49%
|14th
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
