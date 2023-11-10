The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) on Friday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

The Flyers-Ducks matchup will air on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, so tune in to take in the action.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Flyers Ducks 7-4 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 34 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the NHL.

With 37 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 12 6 7 13 5 3 53.8% Frank Vatrano 12 9 3 12 1 6 33.3% Ryan Strome 11 2 9 11 5 8 36.8% Troy Terry 12 5 5 10 8 7 0% Pavel Mintyukov 12 1 7 8 4 2 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Flyers rank 18th in the league with 38 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Flyers Key Players