How to Watch the Ducks vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) on Friday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.
The Flyers-Ducks matchup will air on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW, so tune in to take in the action.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info
Ducks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|Ducks
|7-4 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 34 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the NHL.
- With 37 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|12
|6
|7
|13
|5
|3
|53.8%
|Frank Vatrano
|12
|9
|3
|12
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Ryan Strome
|11
|2
|9
|11
|5
|8
|36.8%
|Troy Terry
|12
|5
|5
|10
|8
|7
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|12
|1
|7
|8
|4
|2
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers rank 15th in goals against, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Flyers rank 18th in the league with 38 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|13
|9
|3
|12
|3
|10
|16.7%
|Travis Sanheim
|13
|1
|10
|11
|15
|8
|-
|Joel Farabee
|13
|6
|4
|10
|4
|5
|20%
|Cam Atkinson
|13
|6
|3
|9
|7
|5
|-
|Sean Couturier
|11
|2
|6
|8
|5
|11
|49.3%
