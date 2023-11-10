Ducks vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 10
Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1), the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at Honda Center.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Felix Sandstrom
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- Anaheim ranks 18th in the NHL with 37 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers have 38 goals this season (2.9 per game), 15th in the league.
- Philadelphia allows 3.2 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
- Their -3 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Ducks vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-125)
|Flyers (+105)
|6
