Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1), the Anaheim Ducks (7-5) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib Carter Hart G Questionable Mid-Body

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

Anaheim ranks 18th in the NHL with 37 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers have 38 goals this season (2.9 per game), 15th in the league.

Philadelphia allows 3.2 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

Their -3 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Ducks vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-125) Flyers (+105) 6

