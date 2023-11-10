D'Angelo Russell will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-94 loss to the Rockets, Russell totaled 22 points, four assists and three blocks.

Let's look at Russell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-120)

Over 16.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

On the boards, the Suns gave up 42.9 rebounds per contest last year, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns were third in the league defensively last year, allowing 23.4 per game.

The Suns allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA in that category.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 33 14 4 5 1 1 2

