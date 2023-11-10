Christian Wood and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Wood produced in a 128-94 loss versus the Rockets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Wood, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Wood's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns conceded 111.6 points per contest last year, sixth in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game last year, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, third in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Christian Wood vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 21 7 10 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.