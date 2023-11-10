The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fowler in that upcoming Ducks-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Fowler has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

Fowler has a point in five of 12 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has an assist in five of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Fowler hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 3 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

