On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Cam Fowler going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

