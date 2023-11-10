Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 10?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- Leason's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
