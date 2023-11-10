Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Reaves, in his last time out, had seven points, four assists and two steals in a 128-94 loss to the Rockets.

Let's look at Reaves' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-115)

Over 14.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the league.

The Suns allowed 42.9 rebounds on average last season, 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns conceded 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Austin Reaves vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 28 10 2 1 1 0 1

