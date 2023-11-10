Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Killorn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Killorn vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Killorn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Killorn had a plus-minus rating of +18, and averaged 17:12 on the ice.

He had a goal in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Killorn had an assist in 29 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

Killorn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Killorn Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

