For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn 2022-23 stats and insights

Killorn scored in 25 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, Killorn picked up three goals and nine assists.

He took 1.7 shots per game, sinking 18.9% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

