The Anaheim Ducks, including Adam Henrique, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to bet on Henrique's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:09 per game on the ice, is +1.

Henrique has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Henrique has a point in five of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has an assist in four of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Henrique has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 11 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

