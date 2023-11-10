For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Henrique stats and insights

  • Henrique has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Henrique's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.