For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Henrique's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

