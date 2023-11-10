Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 10?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Henrique's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
