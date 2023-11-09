In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Vladislav Gavrikov to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Gavrikov has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

