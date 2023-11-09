The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Moore? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

Moore has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Moore has a point in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Moore has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 12 games played.

The implied probability that Moore goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Moore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.