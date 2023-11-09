The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lewis' shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

