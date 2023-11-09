The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

  • Lewis has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Lewis' shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

