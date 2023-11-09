Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Dubois against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

Dubois has scored a goal in three of 12 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has registered a point in a game six times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 12 games this year, Dubois has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dubois has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

