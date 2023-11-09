When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

Dubois has scored in three of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.

Dubois' shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

