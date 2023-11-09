The Los Angeles Kings, including Phillip Danault, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a wager on Danault interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Danault vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Danault has a goal in three games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 12 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Danault has an assist in four of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Danault hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Danault Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

