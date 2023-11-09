Will Phillip Danault find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play, Danault has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Danault's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

