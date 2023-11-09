When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Mikey Anderson find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

