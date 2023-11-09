Will Matt Roy Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 9?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Matt Roy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
