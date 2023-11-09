You can see player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Jake Guentzel and others on the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their matchup at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kempe is Los Angeles' top contributor with 14 points. He has five goals and nine assists this season.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Kevin Fiala has 13 points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding 12 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Anze Kopitar has 13 total points for Los Angeles, with seven goals and six assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 14 points (1.3 per game), with four goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 19:45 per game).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evgeni Malkin is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 13 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and six assists in 11 games.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2

