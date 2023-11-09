Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Penguins on November 9, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Jake Guentzel and others on the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their matchup at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
Kings vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Kempe is Los Angeles' top contributor with 14 points. He has five goals and nine assists this season.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Kevin Fiala has 13 points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding 12 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Anze Kopitar has 13 total points for Los Angeles, with seven goals and six assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 14 points (1.3 per game), with four goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 19:45 per game).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 13 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and six assists in 11 games.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
