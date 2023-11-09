The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT. The Kings have won four games in a row.

Kings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-125) Penguins (+105) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been victorious all four times when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Los Angeles' 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.

Kings vs Penguins Additional Info

Kings vs. Penguins Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 51 (2nd) Goals 38 (15th) 32 (8th) Goals Allowed 31 (5th) 11 (9th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 6 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (11th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings offense's 51 total goals (4.2 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Kings have conceded the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 32 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +19 this season.

