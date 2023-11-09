When the Los Angeles Kings play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (starting at 10:30 PM ET), Adrian Kempe and Jake Guentzel should be among the top players to watch.

Kings vs. Penguins Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, collecting 14 points in 12 games.

Kevin Fiala is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 13 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding 12 assists.

Anze Kopitar has 13 points for Los Angeles, via seven goals and six assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-1. He has conceded 11 goals (5.0 goals against average) and recorded 41 saves with a .788% save percentage (66th in league).

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.9 per game), This places him among the leaders for Pittsburgh with 14 total points (1.3 per game).

Evgeni Malkin is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 13 total points this season. In 11 games, he has scored seven goals and provided six assists.

This season, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has 12 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and six assists (third).

In the crease, Magnus Hellberg's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up two goals (2.1 goals against average) and collecting 26 saves with a .929% save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Kings vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 4.25 Goals Scored 3.45 9th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 9th 32.7 Shots 35.7 1st 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.8 9th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 18.18% 19th 9th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

