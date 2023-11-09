The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena. The game on Thursday, November 9 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 5, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-130)

Kings (-130) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Penguins Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have gone -2-2 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 8-2-2.

Los Angeles has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Kings are 8-0-2 in the 10 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 18 points).

In the seven games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-1-0 to register 12 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-1-2 (12 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 4.25 Goals Scored 3.45 9th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 9th 32.7 Shots 35.7 1st 7th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.8 9th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 18.18% 19th 9th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

Kings vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

