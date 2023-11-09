The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) are favored at home (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6, +105 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 10:30 PM ET from Crypto.com Arena on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

Kings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of 12 games this season.

The Kings were favored on the moneyline in four games this season, and won each time.

The Penguins have been made the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Los Angeles has had three games with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter and won them all.

Pittsburgh's moneyline odds have been +105 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Trevor Moore 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (-139) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-175) 3.5 (+110) Drew Doughty 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-120) -

