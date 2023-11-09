The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) -- who've won four straight -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT to take in the action as the Penguins attempt to knock off the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Penguins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 32 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Kings' 51 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 12 5 9 14 1 5 100% Anze Kopitar 12 7 6 13 3 4 55.7% Kevin Fiala 12 1 12 13 6 5 16.7% Trevor Moore 12 7 5 12 5 7 25% Quinton Byfield 12 2 9 11 1 5 38.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 2.8 goals per game (31 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Penguins' 38 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players