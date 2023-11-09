Ahead of their Thursday, November 9 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Tristan Jarry G Questionable Undisclosed Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Kings vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 51 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +19.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the league.

Pittsburgh's total of 31 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is fifth-best in the league.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

Kings vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-130) Penguins (+105) 6.5

