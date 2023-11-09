Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Fiala available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kevin Fiala vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

Fiala has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fiala has a point in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has an assist in nine of 12 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Fiala's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 13 Points 2 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

