The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Fiala find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

  • Fiala has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Fiala has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Fiala averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

