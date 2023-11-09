Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 26:13 per game on the ice, is +7.

Doughty has scored a goal in three of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Doughty has had an assist twice this season in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Doughty's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 6 Points 3 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.