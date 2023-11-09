Should you wager on Carl Grundstrom to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

Grundstrom has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.