Entering their Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Chicago Bears (2-7) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

The Bears enter the matchup after losing 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints in their last outing on November 5.

The Panthers are coming off of a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Doubtful Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Cole Kmet TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Out Khari Blasingame FB Concussion Out Terell Smith DB Illness Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Blackshear RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Out Tommy Tremble TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Luiji Vilain LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ikem Ekwonu OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Thigh Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Out Brian Burns OLB Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Elbow Doubtful Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Questionable

Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bears Season Insights

The Bears are putting up 325.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 336.6 yards per contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Bears have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 20.9 points per game.

With 256.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to rely on their 24th-ranked passing offense (190.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

Chicago has been thriving on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (135.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (79.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bears have the worst turnover margin in the NFL at -9, forcing nine turnovers (24th in NFL) while turning it over 18 times (32nd in NFL).

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have been sputtering offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.4 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, surrendering 310 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Panthers' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 28.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 26th with 17.5 points per contest.

The Panthers have been excelling on pass defense, surrendering only 178.3 passing yards per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, they rank 27th in the NFL by racking up 187.1 passing yards per game.

Carolina has been struggling to stop the run, ranking fifth-worst with 131.8 rushing yards given up per game. It has been better offensively, compiling 96.3 rushing yards per contest (24th-ranked).

With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (14th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-3.5)

Bears (-3.5) Moneyline: Bears (-175), Panthers (+145)

Bears (-175), Panthers (+145) Total: 38.5 points

