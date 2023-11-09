The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 20:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Kopitar has scored a goal in six of 12 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 12 games this season, Kopitar has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 12 games this year, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 13 Points 3 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

