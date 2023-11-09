On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Anze Kopitar going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

  • Kopitar has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Kopitar has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Kopitar's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

