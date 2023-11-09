On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Anze Kopitar going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

Kopitar has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Kopitar has scored two goals on the power play.

Kopitar's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

