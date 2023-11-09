The Los Angeles Kings, with Adrian Kempe, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Kempe's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Adrian Kempe vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Kempe has a goal in five of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kempe has a point in nine of 12 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Kempe has an assist in seven of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kempe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 12 Games 2 14 Points 4 5 Goals 4 9 Assists 0

