Will Adrian Kempe light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.