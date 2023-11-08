Should you bet on Vladislav Gavrikov to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

