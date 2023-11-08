Trevor Moore Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - November 8
Trevor Moore will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Prop bets for Moore in that upcoming Kings-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Trevor Moore vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info
Moore Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.
- In five of 11 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Moore has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In five of 11 games this year, Moore has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Moore Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|11
|Games
|4
|11
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
