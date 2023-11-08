Trevor Moore will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Prop bets for Moore in that upcoming Kings-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In five of 11 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Moore has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 11 games this year, Moore has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 4 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

