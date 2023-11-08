Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lewis' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

