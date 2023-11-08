The Los Angeles Lakers, with Taurean Prince, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Prince, in his most recent showing, had nine points and two steals in a 108-107 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds on average last season, fourth in the league.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.1.

The Rockets allowed 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, worst in the league in that category.

Taurean Prince vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 22 7 2 4 2 0 2 1/8/2023 27 14 0 4 2 0 0 11/5/2022 32 16 6 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.