Pierre-Luc Dubois Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - November 8
The Los Angeles Kings, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a bet on Dubois intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Dubois Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.
- Dubois has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 11 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Dubois has a point in five of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Dubois has an assist in three of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Dubois goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|11
|Games
|9
|6
|Points
|7
|3
|Goals
|3
|3
|Assists
|4
