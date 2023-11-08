The Los Angeles Kings, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a bet on Dubois intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.

Dubois has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in five of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has an assist in three of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Dubois goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 9 6 Points 7 3 Goals 3 3 Assists 4

