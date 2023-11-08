Should you bet on Pierre-Luc Dubois to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

Dubois has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Dubois has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.